FY2025 Earnings Forecast for Lundin Gold Issued By Cormark

Lundin Gold Inc. (TSE:LUG – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Cormark upped their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Lundin Gold in a research report issued on Monday, May 12th. Cormark analyst N. Dion now forecasts that the company will earn $3.52 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.39. Cormark has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Lundin Gold’s current full-year earnings is $2.56 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Lundin Gold’s FY2026 earnings at $3.19 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on Lundin Gold from C$32.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Friday, April 4th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Lundin Gold from C$46.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Cibc World Mkts cut shares of Lundin Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Lundin Gold from C$44.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Desjardins boosted their target price on shares of Lundin Gold from C$38.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$44.00.

Lundin Gold Stock Performance

Shares of LUG opened at C$56.61 on Thursday. Lundin Gold has a 52-week low of C$18.48 and a 52-week high of C$67.80. The firm has a market cap of C$9.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.78 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$50.73 and its 200-day moving average is C$40.19.

Lundin Gold Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 26th were paid a $0.43 dividend. This is a boost from Lundin Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 11th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Lundin Gold’s payout ratio is currently 60.06%.

Insider Activity at Lundin Gold

In related news, Director Ronald F. Hochstein sold 88,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$41.42, for a total value of C$3,675,732.13. Also, Senior Officer Chester See sold 5,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$40.92, for a total transaction of C$237,321.50. Insiders sold 141,150 shares of company stock worth $5,959,984 over the last three months. Company insiders own 58.72% of the company’s stock.

About Lundin Gold

Lundin Gold Inc is a Canada based company focused on its Fruta del Norte gold operation and developing its portfolio of mineral concessions in Ecuador. The Fruta del Norte deposit is located within a 150 km long copper-gold metallogenic sub-province located in the Cordillera del Condor region in southeastern Ecuador.

