Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) CFO Sells $2,380,000.00 in Stock

Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) CFO Brittany Bagley sold 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total value of $2,380,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 131,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,283,100. This trade represents a 2.51% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Axon Enterprise Stock Up 0.7%

AXON stock opened at $733.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $57.08 billion, a PE ratio of 189.45, a P/E/G ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.24. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 12 month low of $273.52 and a 12 month high of $735.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $584.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $593.44.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $603.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $585.67 million. Axon Enterprise had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 15.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $730.00 to $830.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Axon Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “cautious” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. JMP Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $600.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Axon Enterprise from $726.00 to $735.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Axon Enterprise currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $652.73.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Axon Enterprise

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Axon Enterprise in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. TCTC Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 75.0% in the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 56 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 132.0% in the first quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 58 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 79.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Axon Enterprise Company Profile

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

Further Reading

