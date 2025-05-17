Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $371,000 Holdings in Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lowered its position in shares of Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP – Free Report) by 77.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 43,537 shares of the company’s stock after selling 148,950 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Resources Connection were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Resources Connection by 194.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 48,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 31,879 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Resources Connection by 2,171.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 4,908 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Resources Connection in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Resources Connection by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 35,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 5,189 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in Resources Connection by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 166,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after buying an additional 8,108 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Resources Connection alerts:

Resources Connection Stock Up 0.2%

RGP stock opened at $5.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $178.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.90 and a beta of 0.68. Resources Connection, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.81 and a 12 month high of $12.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.43.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Resources Connection from $9.50 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Resources Connection

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Resources Connection news, COO Bhadreskumar Patel bought 9,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.05 per share, with a total value of $49,995.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 131,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $662,049.95. The trade was a 8.17% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David P. White sold 5,204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.26, for a total transaction of $27,373.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,981.06. This represents a 17.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired 54,900 shares of company stock valued at $279,295 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

Resources Connection Profile

(Free Report)

Resources Connection, Inc provides consulting services to business customers under the Resources Global Professionals name in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services in the areas of transactions, including integration and divestitures, bankruptcy/restructuring, going public readiness and support, financial process optimization, and system implementation; and regulations, such as accounting regulations, internal audit and compliance, data privacy and security, healthcare compliance, and regulatory compliance.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Resources Connection Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resources Connection and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.