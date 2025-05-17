Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Takes $339,000 Position in Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. (NYSE:NCDL)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. (NYSE:NCDL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 20,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of NCDL. Bellevue Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending by 680.1% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,877 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending by 72.2% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 5,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 2,311 shares during the period. Finally, OneAscent Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending during the fourth quarter worth $171,000.

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Price Performance

NCDL stock opened at $15.94 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.99 and a 200-day moving average of $16.72. The company has a market cap of $816.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. has a 12-month low of $14.21 and a 12-month high of $18.05.

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Dividend Announcement

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending ( NYSE:NCDL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.04). Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending had a net margin of 53.56% and a return on equity of 12.72%. The firm had revenue of $53.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.01 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.30%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending’s payout ratio is currently 96.26%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NCDL shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group reduced their target price on Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending from $18.00 to $16.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th.

Insider Activity at Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending

In other news, CEO Kenneth J. Kencel acquired 16,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.34 per share, with a total value of $249,029.56. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,314.78. This trade represents a 136.62% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Profile

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. is a specialty finance company focused primarily on investing in senior secured loans to private equity-owned U.S. middle market companies. It has elected to be regulated as a business development company. Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. is based in NEW YORK.

