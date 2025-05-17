Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Makes New Investment in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $449,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 0.06% of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IHF. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. PCG Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $222,000. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $257,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 7,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,959 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IHF opened at $48.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $607.71 million, a P/E ratio of 19.40 and a beta of 0.74. iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF has a one year low of $44.62 and a one year high of $58.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.37.

About iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF

The iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (IHF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund tracks a cap-weighted index of US companies that provide healthcare services. IHF was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

