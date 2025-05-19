St. Clair Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 48,312 iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

St. Clair Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 48,312 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,653,000. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of St. Clair Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,067,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,668,558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463,799 shares in the last quarter. AlTi Global Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. AlTi Global Inc. now owns 7,363,173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $556,777,000 after acquiring an additional 434,415 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 401.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,483,982 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $339,034,000 after acquiring an additional 3,589,503 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth $258,750,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,372,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $255,013,000 after acquiring an additional 134,539 shares in the last quarter. 79.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 0.2%

EFA opened at $87.24 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $61.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 0.84. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $72.15 and a 12 month high of $87.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $82.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.10.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

