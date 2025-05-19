Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Has $50.36 Million Position in Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP – Free Report) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,112,393 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,961 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in Perella Weinberg Partners were worth $50,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PWP. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Perella Weinberg Partners by 43.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $179,000. State of Wyoming boosted its stake in Perella Weinberg Partners by 180.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 8,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 5,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in Perella Weinberg Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $248,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Perella Weinberg Partners alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on PWP. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Perella Weinberg Partners from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 12th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Perella Weinberg Partners from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Perella Weinberg Partners from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday.

Perella Weinberg Partners Price Performance

Shares of Perella Weinberg Partners stock opened at $19.13 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.11 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.71 and its 200-day moving average is $21.88. Perella Weinberg Partners has a one year low of $13.82 and a one year high of $27.03.

Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $211.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.29 million. Perella Weinberg Partners had a negative net margin of 7.37% and a negative return on equity of 72.27%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS.

Perella Weinberg Partners Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. Perella Weinberg Partners’s dividend payout ratio is -65.12%.

Perella Weinberg Partners Profile

(Free Report)

Perella Weinberg Partners, an independent investment banking company, provides strategic and financial advice services in the United States and internationally. The company offers advisory services related to strategic and financial decisions, mergers and acquisition execution, shareholder and defense advisory, and financing and capital solutions advice with resources focused on restructuring, liability management, and capital markets advisory, as well as underwriting and research services primarily for the energy and related industries.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PWP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Perella Weinberg Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perella Weinberg Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.