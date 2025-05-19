Two Sigma Advisers LP Acquires 378,800 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 183.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 585,500 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 378,800 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned approximately 0.19% of D.R. Horton worth $81,865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC grew its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 74.5% during the 4th quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 192 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 90.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

D.R. Horton Trading Up 1.9%

Shares of D.R. Horton stock opened at $125.68 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.51. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.44 and a 1 year high of $199.85. The company has a market capitalization of $38.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 6.92 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

D.R. Horton Dividend Announcement

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The construction company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.69 by ($0.11). D.R. Horton had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 18.48%. The business had revenue of $7.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.52 EPS. Research analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 13.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 2nd. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is 12.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DHI shares. JMP Securities cut their price objective on D.R. Horton from $210.00 to $180.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on D.R. Horton from $173.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Bank of America cut their price objective on D.R. Horton from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Softer demand and elevated incentives impacting outlook through H2 2025 StockNews.com raised D.R. Horton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on D.R. Horton from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.15.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

