Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN) Stake Boosted by Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC

Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 358,710 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,380 shares during the quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Ryan Specialty worth $23,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mariner LLC lifted its position in shares of Ryan Specialty by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 5,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Ryan Specialty by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 15,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Ryan Specialty by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Ryan Specialty by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in shares of Ryan Specialty by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 44,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,887,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.82% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on RYAN. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Ryan Specialty from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Ryan Specialty from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Ryan Specialty in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Ryan Specialty from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Ryan Specialty from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.42.

Insider Activity at Ryan Specialty

In other news, EVP Brendan Martin Mulshine sold 30,000 shares of Ryan Specialty stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.30, for a total value of $2,079,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Ryan Specialty Price Performance

RYAN stock opened at $70.67 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.55 billion, a PE ratio of 102.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.68. Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.34 and a 52-week high of $77.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $70.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40.

Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. Ryan Specialty had a return on equity of 48.01% and a net margin of 9.14%. The firm had revenue of $690.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $680.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. Ryan Specialty’s revenue was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ryan Specialty Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 13th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 13th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. Ryan Specialty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 141.18%.

Ryan Specialty Company Profile

Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Singapore. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

