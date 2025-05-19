Stonebrook Private Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Stonebrook Private Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 781 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Stonebrook Private Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 263,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,233,000 after buying an additional 3,695 shares in the last quarter. Compass Capital Corp MA ADV bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $4,349,000. Serenus Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $3,923,000. Finally, Citrine Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,115,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $292.58 on Monday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $236.42 and a one year high of $303.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $271.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $286.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 trillion, a P/E ratio of 24.52 and a beta of 1.03.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

