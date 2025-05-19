Twinbeech Capital LP Purchases 75,616 Shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Twinbeech Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) by 43.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 250,178 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 75,616 shares during the quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $42,926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WCN. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Waste Connections by 34.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 303,040 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,190,000 after purchasing an additional 77,466 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in Waste Connections by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Waste Connections during the fourth quarter valued at about $316,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Waste Connections by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 15,223 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,612,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mechanics Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in Waste Connections during the fourth quarter valued at about $353,000. Institutional investors own 86.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on WCN shares. Seaport Res Ptn raised Waste Connections to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. StockNews.com downgraded Waste Connections from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Waste Connections from $214.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Citigroup raised their price target on Waste Connections from $209.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $220.00 price target on Waste Connections in a report on Friday, April 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $208.21.

Waste Connections Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of NYSE:WCN opened at $191.94 on Monday. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 52-week low of $160.34 and a 52-week high of $201.66. The stock has a market cap of $49.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.31, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $192.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $186.44.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.06. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 15.54% and a net margin of 6.92%. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

Waste Connections Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 7th will be paid a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 7th. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is 51.85%.

Waste Connections Company Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

