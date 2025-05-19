1,167,362 Shares in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Purchased by Tpg Gp A LLC

Tpg Gp A LLC purchased a new position in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,167,362 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,639,000. Entegris accounts for approximately 1.9% of Tpg Gp A LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP bought a new position in Entegris during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Parvin Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Entegris during the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Promus Capital LLC bought a new position in Entegris during the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Entegris by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 731 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Entegris by 121.3% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 768 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the period.

Entegris Stock Down 0.4%

NASDAQ ENTG opened at $78.24 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Entegris, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.75 and a 1-year high of $147.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $81.18 and a 200-day moving average of $95.66. The company has a market cap of $11.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.54, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.33.

Entegris Dividend Announcement

Entegris ( NASDAQ:ENTG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.02). Entegris had a net margin of 9.03% and a return on equity of 12.83%. The business had revenue of $773.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $790.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Entegris’s payout ratio is 19.61%.

Insider Activity

In other Entegris news, SVP Olivier Blachier sold 984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $106,272.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,903 shares in the company, valued at $1,177,524. The trade was a 8.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Entegris from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. StockNews.com cut Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 19th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Entegris from $125.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Entegris from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Entegris from $130.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.00.

Entegris Company Profile

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Materials Solutions (MS); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

