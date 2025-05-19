Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC Sells 508 Shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC trimmed its position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,788 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 508 shares during the quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $1,678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SHEL. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in Shell by 51.7% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,463 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 2,545 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shell by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 33,168 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,078,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shell by 136.2% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,824 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 4,512 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Shell by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 199,856 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $12,521,000 after purchasing an additional 14,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HF Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Shell by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC now owns 29,560 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after buying an additional 4,028 shares during the period. 28.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SHEL shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Shell in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Shell to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Shell from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Shell from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Shell from $82.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.35.

Shell Stock Performance

Shares of SHEL opened at $66.57 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.35. Shell plc has a 1 year low of $58.55 and a 1 year high of $74.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $66.80 and a 200-day moving average of $65.87. The company has a market cap of $200.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.38.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $69.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.18 billion. Shell had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 12.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Shell plc will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Shell announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Friday, May 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $3.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the energy company to purchase up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Shell Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.716 per share. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 16th. Shell’s payout ratio is currently 65.90%.

Shell Company Profile

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

