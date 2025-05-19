72,746 Shares in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NASDAQ:DPZ) Purchased by Twinbeech Capital LP

Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NASDAQ:DPZ – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 72,746 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $30,536,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Teza Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 140.2% during the 4th quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 1,794 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $753,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Suvretta Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the 4th quarter worth about $16,094,000. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,496 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,727,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH acquired a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the 4th quarter worth about $18,544,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 3,213 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Domino’s Pizza

In related news, EVP Reddy Sandeep sold 399 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.18, for a total value of $184,409.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,046,848.08. This represents a 4.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kelly E. Garcia sold 2,104 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.28, for a total value of $917,933.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,486,359.72. The trade was a 26.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,996 shares of company stock worth $3,946,461. 0.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DPZ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $500.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Bank of America boosted their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $520.00 to $549.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $440.00 price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $498.50.

Domino’s Pizza Stock Up 1.9%

Shares of DPZ stock opened at $495.05 on Monday. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 12 month low of $396.06 and a 12 month high of $538.44. The firm has a market cap of $16.95 billion, a PE ratio of 30.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $466.82 and a 200-day moving average of $454.90.

Domino’s Pizza (NASDAQ:DPZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $4.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.12 by $0.21. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 12.26%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.58 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 16.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Domino’s Pizza Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a $1.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $6.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is 39.91%.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino’s Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino’s brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

