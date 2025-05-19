Toyota Motor Corp Makes New $1.05 Billion Investment in Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB)

Toyota Motor Corp purchased a new position in Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 222,906,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,052,117,000. Grab makes up 35.7% of Toyota Motor Corp’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Toyota Motor Corp owned approximately 5.54% of Grab as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GRAB. Uber Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in Grab in the fourth quarter worth about $2,529,462,000. Hanwha Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Grab in the fourth quarter worth about $227,718,000. Perpetual Ltd bought a new position in shares of Grab in the fourth quarter worth about $213,177,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Grab by 5,066.0% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 33,914,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,075,000 after acquiring an additional 33,257,610 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Grab in the fourth quarter worth about $145,927,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.52% of the company’s stock.

Grab Price Performance

Shares of Grab stock opened at $5.09 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.49 and a 200 day moving average of $4.70. Grab Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $2.98 and a 12 month high of $5.72. The firm has a market cap of $20.50 billion, a PE ratio of -254.50, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Grab ( NASDAQ:GRAB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. Grab had a negative return on equity of 1.63% and a negative net margin of 3.72%. The company had revenue of $764.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $762.57 million. On average, research analysts expect that Grab Holdings Limited will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GRAB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HSBC raised Grab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $5.50 to $5.45 in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Barclays upped their price objective on Grab from $5.50 to $6.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. CLSA raised Grab to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Grab from $5.60 to $5.30 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Grab in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.71.

About Grab

Grab Holdings Limited engages in the provision of superapps in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company offers its Grab ecosystem, a single platform with superapps for driver- and merchant-partners and consumers, that allows access to mobility, delivery, digital financial services, and enterprise sector offerings.

