Stonebrook Private Inc. Cuts Stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Stonebrook Private Inc. lowered its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 488 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 34 shares during the quarter. Stonebrook Private Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $254,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strive Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth $396,000. Tema Etfs LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,318,000. Suvretta Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 7,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,110,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, Scientech Research LLC increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 68.9% in the 4th quarter. Scientech Research LLC now owns 2,733 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TMO. Argus cut their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $620.00 to $470.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $667.00 price target (up previously from $650.00) on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $650.00 to $570.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $650.00 to $605.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $665.00 to $620.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $607.43.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $516.67, for a total transaction of $5,166,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,506,950.58. The trade was a 7.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 300 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.93, for a total transaction of $128,979.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,167 shares in the company, valued at $9,960,188.31. This represents a 1.28% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 14,075 shares of company stock valued at $7,305,942. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Price Performance

TMO opened at $412.15 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $453.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $509.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.66. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $390.50 and a 1 year high of $627.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.58 billion, a PE ratio of 24.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.82.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $5.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.10 by $0.05. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.78% and a return on equity of 17.51%. The business had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.11 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.28 EPS for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This is a boost from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.09%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

(Free Report)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.