Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Sells 55,508 Shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. cut its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Free Report) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 804,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,508 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare were worth $62,822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth about $84,932,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth about $42,593,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth about $40,009,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 10,053.1% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 295,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,041,000 after purchasing an additional 292,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 43.5% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 831,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,942,000 after buying an additional 252,089 shares in the last quarter. 99.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Prestige Consumer Healthcare

In other news, SVP Mary Beth Fritz sold 1,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $151,020.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,157 shares in the company, valued at $1,544,130. This trade represents a 8.91% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PBH opened at $89.24 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.35 and a 1-year high of $90.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $83.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.94.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.02. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a net margin of 19.13% and a return on equity of 12.36%. The company had revenue of $296.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. Prestige Consumer Healthcare’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PBH. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Prestige Consumer Healthcare to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.33.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Profile

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) health and personal care products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

