Olympia Financial Group Inc. (TSE:OLY) Plans $0.60 Monthly Dividend

Olympia Financial Group Inc. (TSE:OLY – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 21st, TickerTech Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a dividend of 0.60 per share by the health services provider on Friday, May 30th. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 21st.

Olympia Financial Group Stock Performance

TSE:OLY opened at C$107.00 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$257.48 million, a PE ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 0.27. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$105.04 and its 200 day moving average price is C$105.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.00, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 1.59. Olympia Financial Group has a 12 month low of C$89.90 and a 12 month high of C$112.90.

Get Olympia Financial Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$143.52 price objective on shares of Olympia Financial Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Olympia Financial Group

In other news, Senior Officer Neil Robert Mccullagh sold 2,376 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$105.67, for a total transaction of C$251,075.48. 34.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Olympia Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Olympia Financial Group Inc is engaged in providing financial services. The company’s operating segments are Private Health Services Plan division which markets, sells and administers health and dental benefits to business owners; Investment Account Services division specializes in registered account administration; The Currency and Global Payments division provides corporations and private clients a personalized service for buying and selling foreign currencies; The Exempt Edge division is focused on Onboarding fees; The Corporate and Shareholder Services division, which acts as a cost centre and the Corporate Division.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Olympia Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olympia Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.