Comedian (BAN) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $27.91 Million

Comedian (BAN) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 19th. Comedian has a market capitalization of $57.78 million and $27.91 million worth of Comedian was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Comedian has traded down 15.5% against the dollar. One Comedian token can now be bought for about $0.0600 or 0.00000058 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $102,805.70 or 0.99975571 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $102,492.17 or 0.99670676 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Comedian Token Profile

Comedian’s launch date was October 24th, 2024. Comedian’s total supply is 999,961,859 tokens and its circulating supply is 962,596,809 tokens. Comedian’s official website is comedian.meme. Comedian’s official Twitter account is @ban_comedian.

Buying and Selling Comedian

According to CryptoCompare, “Comedian (BAN) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Solana platform. Comedian has a current supply of 999,961,859. The last known price of Comedian is 0.0582092 USD and is down -1.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 97 active market(s) with $25,684,838.33 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://comedian.meme/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Comedian directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Comedian should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Comedian using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

