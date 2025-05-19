Cerillion (LON:CER) Issues Earnings Results

Cerillion (LON:CER – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported GBX 23.90 ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Cerillion had a net margin of 34.15% and a return on equity of 30.92%.

Cerillion Price Performance

Shares of CER stock opened at GBX 1,712 ($22.77) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of £507.70 million, a P/E ratio of 36.09 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.77, a current ratio of 4.13 and a quick ratio of 2.75. Cerillion has a 1-year low of GBX 1,200 ($15.96) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,970 ($26.20). The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,520.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,649.04.

Get Cerillion alerts:

Cerillion Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 16th were issued a dividend of GBX 9.20 ($0.12) per share. This is a positive change from Cerillion’s previous dividend of $4.00. This represents a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 16th. Cerillion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.30%.

Cerillion Company Profile

Established in 1999, Cerillion provides mission-critical software for billing, charging and customer relationship management mainly for telecommunications providers, but also for other sectors, including energy and utilities.

Cerillion provides customers with a fully-integrated, functionally-rich product suite that provides a complete end-to-end solution.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cerillion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerillion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.