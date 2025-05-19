Morpho (MORPHO) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $415.50 Million

Morpho (MORPHO) traded down 2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 19th. Over the last week, Morpho has traded 5.4% lower against the dollar. Morpho has a market cap of $415.50 million and $23.54 million worth of Morpho was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Morpho token can now be bought for approximately $1.57 or 0.00001527 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Morpho Profile

Morpho’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 264,620,652 tokens. Morpho’s official website is morpho.org. Morpho’s official Twitter account is @morpholabs.

Morpho Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Morpho (MORPHO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Morpho has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 264,620,638.38997542 in circulation. The last known price of Morpho is 1.59706828 USD and is up 2.42 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 130 active market(s) with $20,407,675.26 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://morpho.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Morpho directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Morpho should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Morpho using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

