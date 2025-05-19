Tema Etfs LLC Acquires New Position in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Tema Etfs LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,943 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 174.5% during the 4th quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC now owns 379,150 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,101,000 after buying an additional 241,032 shares during the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,175,000. Raiffeisen Bank International AG bought a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $176,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 524,579 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,784,000 after buying an additional 50,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LMR Partners LLP grew its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 173.4% during the 4th quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 3,724 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 8,797 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Sarepta Therapeutics alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Claude Nicaise sold 2,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.64, for a total transaction of $248,203.24. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,812 shares in the company, valued at $2,771,187.68. The trade was a 8.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 7.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sarepta Therapeutics Stock Up 3.3%

NASDAQ SRPT opened at $36.43 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 3.03. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.18. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.10 and a 12 month high of $173.25. The company has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.14 and a beta of 0.85.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.42) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by ($5.62). Sarepta Therapeutics had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 7.43%. The business had revenue of $744.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $110.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $87.00 to $58.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $112.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $124.00 to $99.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $183.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sarepta Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.36.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SRPT

Sarepta Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene; and ELEVIDYS, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy for the treatment of ambulatory pediatric patients aged 4 through 5 years with duchenne with a confirmed mutation in the duchenne gene.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.