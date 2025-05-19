ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.36 (NYSE:EMO)

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.36 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 22nd.

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 35.7% annually over the last three years.

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Stock Performance

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock opened at $46.95 on Monday. ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund has a 1-year low of $36.71 and a 1-year high of $51.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.40.

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Company Profile

ClearBridge Energy MLP Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by ClearBridge Investments, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

