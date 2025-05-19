Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) Shares Purchased by WBI Investments LLC

WBI Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Free Report) by 440.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,257 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,182 shares during the quarter. WBI Investments LLC’s holdings in Boyd Gaming were worth $2,775,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of BYD. Barclays PLC increased its position in Boyd Gaming by 23.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 167,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,831,000 after buying an additional 32,332 shares in the last quarter. Kera Capital Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming during the 4th quarter worth $220,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Boyd Gaming in the fourth quarter valued at $265,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in Boyd Gaming by 80.3% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. grew its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 900.0% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the period. 76.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boyd Gaming Stock Performance

Boyd Gaming stock opened at $75.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Boyd Gaming Co. has a 12 month low of $49.34 and a 12 month high of $80.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $67.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.79. The company has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a PE ratio of 12.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.32.

Boyd Gaming Dividend Announcement

Boyd Gaming ( NYSE:BYD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $991.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $976.38 million. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 14.70% and a return on equity of 35.97%. Boyd Gaming’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.51 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 16th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Boyd Gaming’s payout ratio is currently 11.75%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho reduced their target price on Boyd Gaming from $86.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $82.00 to $71.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Boyd Gaming from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Barclays decreased their target price on Boyd Gaming from $78.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Boyd Gaming currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.69.

Insider Activity

In other Boyd Gaming news, Director Christine J. Spadafor sold 1,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.28, for a total transaction of $84,690.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $365,258.56. This trade represents a 18.82% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William R. Boyd sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.32, for a total transaction of $1,189,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,472,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,835,980.40. This represents a 1.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

About Boyd Gaming

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. The company operates through Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, Midwest & South, and Online segments.

Featured Stories

