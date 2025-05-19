Legacy Token (LGCT) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $7.50 Million

Legacy Token (LGCT) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 19th. During the last week, Legacy Token has traded up 1.6% against the US dollar. One Legacy Token token can now be purchased for $1.98 or 0.00001929 BTC on popular exchanges. Legacy Token has a total market cap of $33.72 million and approximately $7.50 million worth of Legacy Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $102,805.70 or 0.99975571 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $102,492.17 or 0.99670676 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Legacy Token Profile

Legacy Token’s launch date was January 7th, 2025. Legacy Token’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Legacy Token is blog.legacynetwork.io. The Reddit community for Legacy Token is https://reddit.com/r/legacynetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Legacy Token is www.legacynetwork.io. Legacy Token’s official Twitter account is @legacynetworkio.

Buying and Selling Legacy Token

According to CryptoCompare, "Legacy Token (LGCT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2025and operates on the Ethereum platform. Legacy Token has a current supply of 300,000,000 with 106,139,448.5 in circulation. More information can be found at https://www.legacynetwork.io/."

