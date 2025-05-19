Creo Medical Group (LON:CREO) Releases Earnings Results

Creo Medical Group (LON:CREO – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported GBX (8) (($0.11)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Creo Medical Group had a negative return on equity of 41.79% and a negative net margin of 73.93%.

Creo Medical Group Price Performance

Creo Medical Group stock opened at GBX 10.04 ($0.13) on Monday. Creo Medical Group has a 52-week low of GBX 9.22 ($0.12) and a 52-week high of GBX 37.20 ($0.49). The firm has a market capitalization of £40.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 11.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 15.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.96.

Creo Medical Group Company Profile

Creo Medical is a medical device company focused on the development and commercialisation of minimally invasive electrosurgical devices, bringing advanced energy to endoscopy.

The Company’s vision is to improve patient outcomes through the development and commercialisation of a suite of electrosurgical medical devices, each enabled by CROMA, powered by Kamaptive.

