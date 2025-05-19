Creo Medical Group (LON:CREO) Releases Earnings Results

Creo Medical Group (LON:CREO – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported GBX (8) (($0.11)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Creo Medical Group had a negative return on equity of 41.79% and a negative net margin of 73.93%.
Creo Medical Group Price Performance
Creo Medical Group stock opened at GBX 10.04 ($0.13) on Monday. Creo Medical Group has a 52-week low of GBX 9.22 ($0.12) and a 52-week high of GBX 37.20 ($0.49). The firm has a market capitalization of £40.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 11.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 15.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.96.
Creo Medical Group Company Profile
The Company’s vision is to improve patient outcomes through the development and commercialisation of a suite of electrosurgical medical devices, each enabled by CROMA, powered by Kamaptive.
