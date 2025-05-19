ETRACS Silver Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:SLVO) Raises Dividend to $2.16 Per Share

ETRACS Silver Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:SLVO – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, May 6th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of 2.1554 per share on Tuesday, May 27th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 21st. This is a 66.6% increase from ETRACS Silver Shares Covered Call ETN’s previous dividend of $1.29.

ETRACS Silver Shares Covered Call ETN Price Performance

Shares of SLVO stock opened at $77.69 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $78.88 and a 200-day moving average of $78.31. ETRACS Silver Shares Covered Call ETN has a 12-month low of $72.60 and a 12-month high of $86.36.

Get ETRACS Silver Shares Covered Call ETN alerts:

ETRACS Silver Shares Covered Call ETN Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

a ecorodovias é um dos maiores grupos de infraestrutura e logística integrada do país, que opera ativos de logística intermodal, concessões rodoviárias e serviços correlatos, de forma sustentável e socialmente responsável. estamos presentes nos estados de são paulo, rio de janeiro, espírito santo, paraná e rio grande do sul, com cerca de 4.500 colaboradores.

Receive News & Ratings for ETRACS Silver Shares Covered Call ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ETRACS Silver Shares Covered Call ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.