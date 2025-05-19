ETRACS Silver Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:SLVO) Raises Dividend to $2.16 Per Share

ETRACS Silver Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:SLVO – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, May 6th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of 2.1554 per share on Tuesday, May 27th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 21st. This is a 66.6% increase from ETRACS Silver Shares Covered Call ETN’s previous dividend of $1.29.
ETRACS Silver Shares Covered Call ETN Price Performance
Shares of SLVO stock opened at $77.69 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $78.88 and a 200-day moving average of $78.31. ETRACS Silver Shares Covered Call ETN has a 12-month low of $72.60 and a 12-month high of $86.36.
ETRACS Silver Shares Covered Call ETN Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than ETRACS Silver Shares Covered Call ETN
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- CAVA’s Explosive Growth Makes It a Must-Watch Stock
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- Nextracker’s Solar Surge: Will It Shatter Its All-Time High?
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- Savvy Investors Are Raising a Glass for Heineken Stock
Receive News & Ratings for ETRACS Silver Shares Covered Call ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ETRACS Silver Shares Covered Call ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.