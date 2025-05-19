2,117 Shares in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Purchased by St. Clair Advisors LLC

St. Clair Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $392,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Peterson Wealth Services bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, VSM Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of NYSEARCA IWD opened at $191.09 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $62.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 0.90. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $163.19 and a 1-year high of $200.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $182.31 and its 200-day moving average is $188.53.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

