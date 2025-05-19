Sila Realty Trust, Inc. (SILA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 on June 4th

Sila Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:SILA – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 21st will be given a dividend of 0.40 per share on Wednesday, June 4th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 21st.

Sila Realty Trust Stock Performance

Sila Realty Trust stock opened at $26.05 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion and a PE ratio of 42.02. Sila Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $20.20 and a 1-year high of $27.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SILA. Amundi lifted its position in Sila Realty Trust by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 32,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Sila Realty Trust by 14.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 80,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,143,000 after buying an additional 10,336 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Sila Realty Trust by 10.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 253,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,760,000 after buying an additional 22,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Sila Realty Trust by 114.4% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 607,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,216,000 after buying an additional 323,917 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Sila Realty Trust from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 17th.

About Sila Realty Trust

Sila Realty Trust, Inc, headquartered in Tampa, Florida, is a net lease real estate investment trust with a strategic focus on investing in the large, growing, and resilient healthcare sector. The Company invests in high quality healthcare facilities along the continuum of care, which, we believe, generate predictable, durable, and growing income streams.

