Wexford Capital LP Makes New $4.50 Million Investment in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ)

Wexford Capital LP acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 200,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $4,502,000. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF makes up 0.7% of Wexford Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $215,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 34,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 2,310 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 2,315 shares in the last quarter. Quantessence Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $545,000. Finally, Eschler Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $394,000.

iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Trading Down 0.0%

iShares MSCI Brazil ETF stock opened at $28.00 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.42. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF has a 52 week low of $22.26 and a 52 week high of $31.93.

About iShares MSCI Brazil ETF

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

