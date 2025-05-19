Wexford Capital LP Raises Stock Position in Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF)

Wexford Capital LP increased its holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF – Free Report) by 11.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 136,618 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,688 shares during the quarter. Coca-Cola FEMSA makes up 1.7% of Wexford Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Wexford Capital LP’s holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA were worth $10,641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 19,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 2,902 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 224,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,515,000 after buying an additional 3,120 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 570.2% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 4,214 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 46.6% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 102,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,011,000 after purchasing an additional 32,674 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,226,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,496,000 after purchasing an additional 157,530 shares during the period.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on KOF shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from $106.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.50.

Coca-Cola FEMSA stock opened at $92.66 on Monday. Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. has a twelve month low of $72.68 and a twelve month high of $101.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $92.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.75. The company has a market capitalization of $155.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.19. Coca-Cola FEMSA had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 15.99%. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.44 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 22nd were issued a $0.8839 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 22nd. This is an increase from Coca-Cola FEMSA’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.74. This represents a yield of 3.1%. Coca-Cola FEMSA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.76%.

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; waters; other non-carbonated beverages comprising juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports and energy drinks, and plant-based drinks; and alcoholic beverages, such as hard seltzer under the Topo Chico brand name.

