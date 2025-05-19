OceanaGold Co. (OTCMKTS:OCANF) Declares Dividend of $0.01

OceanaGold Co. (OTCMKTS:OCANF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, May 17th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share on Friday, June 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 21st.

OceanaGold Price Performance

OceanaGold stock opened at $4.02 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.45 and a 200 day moving average of $3.10. OceanaGold has a 12-month low of $2.09 and a 12-month high of $4.44.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on OCANF. National Bankshares reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of OceanaGold in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. TD Securities started coverage on shares of OceanaGold in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating on shares of OceanaGold in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th.

About OceanaGold

OceanaGold is a growing intermediate gold and copper producer committed to safely and responsibly maximizing the generation of Free Cash Flow from our operations and delivering strong returns for our shareholders. We have a portfolio of four operating mines: the Haile Gold Mine in the United States of America; Didipio Mine in the Philippines; and the Macraes and Waihi operations in New Zealand.

