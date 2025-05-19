Neumora Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRA) Shares Acquired by Wexford Capital LP

Wexford Capital LP grew its holdings in Neumora Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRA – Free Report) by 15.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 252,122 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,243 shares during the period. Wexford Capital LP’s holdings in Neumora Therapeutics were worth $2,672,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Neumora Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $364,000. Stempoint Capital LP acquired a new stake in Neumora Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $4,538,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Neumora Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $185,000. Numerai GP LLC increased its position in Neumora Therapeutics by 46.7% during the fourth quarter. Numerai GP LLC now owns 51,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 16,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Neumora Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $281,000. 47.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Neumora Therapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ NMRA opened at $0.70 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.22 million, a P/E ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 2.96. Neumora Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $0.61 and a one year high of $17.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.24.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Neumora Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Neumora Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. William Blair lowered shares of Neumora Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $1.00 price objective (down previously from $7.00) on shares of Neumora Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Neumora Therapeutics from $30.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Neumora Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.29.
Neumora Therapeutics Company Profile
Neumora Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic treatments for brain diseases, neuropsychiatric disorders, and neurodegenerative diseases. The company develops navacaprant (NMRA-140), a novel once-daily oral kappa opioid receptor antagonist, which is in phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of major depressive disorder.
