Towle & Co. Decreases Position in Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR)

Towle & Co. trimmed its holdings in Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR – Free Report) by 32.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 569,738 shares of the company’s stock after selling 277,089 shares during the quarter. Towle & Co. owned approximately 1.02% of Par Pacific worth $9,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Par Pacific by 821.5% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,528 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Par Pacific by 55.7% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 652 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Par Pacific by 37.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Par Pacific by 123.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,784 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Par Pacific by 4,804.2% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 7,975 shares during the period. 92.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PARR opened at $20.66 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.79. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.86 and a 12-month high of $28.89.

Par Pacific ( NYSE:PARR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.54). The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Par Pacific had a net margin of 3.74% and a return on equity of 10.06%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PARR shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Par Pacific from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Par Pacific from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Par Pacific from $20.00 to $14.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Par Pacific from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on Par Pacific in a report on Friday, January 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.25.

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns and operates energy and infrastructure businesses. The company operates through Refining, Retail, and Logistics segments. The Refining segment owns and operates refineries that produce gasoline, distillate, asphalt, and other products primarily for consumption in Kapolei, Hawaii, Newcastle, Wyoming, Tacoma, Washington, and Billings, Montana.

