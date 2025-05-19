Twinbeech Capital LP Acquires Shares of 24,187 Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 24,187 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $21,558,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Netflix by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,488,005 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $33,413,809,000 after purchasing an additional 171,712 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Netflix by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,887,090 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $18,617,081,000 after purchasing an additional 375,234 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Netflix by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,323,952 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $8,287,823,000 after purchasing an additional 175,596 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at $5,019,087,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,141,328 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,582,568,000 after acquiring an additional 82,564 shares in the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Netflix

In other Netflix news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 2,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,141.51, for a total value of $2,313,840.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,589,639.31. The trade was a 13.69% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,000.00, for a total value of $160,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 132,868 shares of company stock worth $138,483,256. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NFLX shares. Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,150.00 target price (up previously from $1,100.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, April 18th. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Monday, March 24th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Netflix from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $1,100.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Monday, May 5th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,093.39.

Netflix Stock Up 1.2%

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $1,191.53 on Monday. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $587.04 and a 12-month high of $1,196.50. The company has a market capitalization of $507.08 billion, a PE ratio of 60.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1,009.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $948.26.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The Internet television network reported $6.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.74 by $0.87. Netflix had a net margin of 22.34% and a return on equity of 38.32%. The business had revenue of $10.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $8.28 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

