Towle & Co. Sells 97,805 Shares of Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ)

Towle & Co. lowered its holdings in Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Free Report) by 17.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 458,418 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock after selling 97,805 shares during the quarter. Towle & Co.’s holdings in Zumiez were worth $8,788,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Wyoming boosted its position in shares of Zumiez by 52.5% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 10,067 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 3,464 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Zumiez during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Zumiez during the fourth quarter valued at $140,000. Man Group plc raised its stake in shares of Zumiez by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 83,572 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after acquiring an additional 21,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Zumiez by 338.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 229,173 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $4,393,000 after acquiring an additional 176,953 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

ZUMZ opened at $13.35 on Monday. Zumiez Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.31 and a twelve month high of $31.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.26 and a 200-day moving average of $16.52. The stock has a market cap of $261.22 million, a PE ratio of -5.19 and a beta of 0.93.

Zumiez ( NASDAQ:ZUMZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 13th. The apparel and footwear maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.01). Zumiez had a negative return on equity of 2.67% and a negative net margin of 5.60%. The firm had revenue of $279.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Zumiez Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zumiez Inc operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. The company provides hardgoods, including skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. It operates stores in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

