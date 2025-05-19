Wexford Capital LP Acquires New Position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR)

Wexford Capital LP bought a new stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,900 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,981,000. Wexford Capital LP owned approximately 0.08% of Alpha Metallurgical Resources at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dalal Street LLC increased its stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Dalal Street LLC now owns 487,251 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $97,509,000 after purchasing an additional 7,553 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 69.7% during the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 12,139 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,429,000 after purchasing an additional 4,985 shares in the last quarter. Ruffer LLP purchased a new position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,100,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 309.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,646 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,402,000 after purchasing an additional 14,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,564,000. 84.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AMR opened at $125.61 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is $123.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $172.41. Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.00 and a fifty-two week high of $334.72.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources ( NYSE:AMR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 9th. The energy company reported ($2.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.06) by ($1.54). Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 22.65%. The business had revenue of $531.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $586.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $9.59 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. will post 14.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $183.00 to $181.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc, a mining company, produces, processes, and sells met and thermal coal in Virginia and West Virginia. The company offers metallurgical coal products. It operates twenty-two active mines and nine coal preparation and load-out facilities. The company was formerly known as Contura Energy, Inc and changed its name to Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc in February 2021.

