Greenfire Resources Ltd. (NYSE:GFR) is Wexford Capital LP’s 9th Largest Position

Wexford Capital LP grew its stake in Greenfire Resources Ltd. (NYSE:GFR – Free Report) by 39.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,092,071 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 307,456 shares during the period. Greenfire Resources accounts for 1.2% of Wexford Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Wexford Capital LP owned 1.57% of Greenfire Resources worth $7,710,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. raised its holdings in shares of Greenfire Resources by 41.0% in the fourth quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 930,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,570,000 after buying an additional 270,773 shares during the last quarter. Webs Creek Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Greenfire Resources by 255.0% in the fourth quarter. Webs Creek Capital Management LP now owns 355,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,506,000 after buying an additional 255,000 shares during the last quarter. Louisbourg Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Greenfire Resources in the fourth quarter worth $1,787,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Greenfire Resources by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 174,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 31,300 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Greenfire Resources in the fourth quarter worth $1,178,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Greenfire Resources Stock Performance

GFR opened at $4.47 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $310.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 0.31. Greenfire Resources Ltd. has a 52-week low of $3.81 and a 52-week high of $8.16.

Greenfire Resources (NYSE:GFR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.16). Greenfire Resources had a return on equity of 5.40% and a net margin of 5.02%. The firm had revenue of $123.16 million for the quarter.

Greenfire Resources Profile

Greenfire Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, exploration, and operation of oil and gas properties in the Athabasca oil sands region of Alberta. The company operates the Tier-1 oil sands assets located in Western Canada. It utilizes steam-assisted gravity drainage (SAGD) extraction technology, a situ thermal oil recovery process to recover diluted and non- diluted bitumen.

