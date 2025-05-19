Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD) Shares Sold by Wexford Capital LP

Wexford Capital LP reduced its stake in Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Free Report) by 81.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,907 shares of the company’s stock after selling 226,315 shares during the period. Wexford Capital LP’s holdings in Kyndryl were worth $1,761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its position in Kyndryl by 150.6% in the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Kyndryl in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new position in Kyndryl in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in Kyndryl in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Kyndryl by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. 71.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on KD shares. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Kyndryl from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Kyndryl from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd.

Shares of NYSE KD opened at $40.44 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.61. Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.34 and a 52-week high of $43.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.52, a P/E/G ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 1.91.

Kyndryl (NYSE:KD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52. Kyndryl had a net margin of 0.91% and a return on equity of 7.22%. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Kyndryl’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and zCloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.

