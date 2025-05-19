United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) is Wexford Capital LP’s 3rd Largest Position

Wexford Capital LP lifted its position in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Free Report) by 193.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 443,951 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 292,811 shares during the quarter. United States Steel makes up 2.4% of Wexford Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Wexford Capital LP’s holdings in United States Steel were worth $15,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in United States Steel during the 4th quarter valued at about $130,731,000. Forest Avenue Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in United States Steel during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,795,000. NWI Management LP purchased a new stake in United States Steel during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,946,000. Duquesne Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in United States Steel by 142.8% during the 4th quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC now owns 1,610,040 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $54,725,000 after acquiring an additional 946,950 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in United States Steel by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,291,906 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $315,790,000 after acquiring an additional 929,762 shares during the period. 81.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of United States Steel in a report on Monday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on United States Steel from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective (down previously from $43.00) on shares of United States Steel in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United States Steel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.22.

United States Steel Trading Down 2.1%

NYSE X opened at $40.34 on Monday. United States Steel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.92 and a fifty-two week high of $46.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.49. The stock has a market cap of $9.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.82.

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.04). United States Steel had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 4.27%. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that United States Steel Co. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

United States Steel Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Monday, May 12th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 12th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. United States Steel’s payout ratio is 68.97%.

United States Steel Profile

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. The company operates through North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular) segments. The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

