Wexford Capital LP Makes New Investment in Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYA)

Wexford Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 62,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $791,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 153.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 496,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,471,000 after purchasing an additional 300,126 shares during the last quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC grew its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 333.3% in the fourth quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 17,376,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,730,000 after purchasing an additional 13,366,743 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Global in the fourth quarter worth $284,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 62.3% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 18,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 6,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,030,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,154,000 after purchasing an additional 191,179 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.20% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Global Trading Down 2.4%

LBTYA opened at $9.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Liberty Global Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $9.03 and a fifty-two week high of $21.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.68 and its 200 day moving average is $12.13.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Liberty Global ( NASDAQ:LBTYA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The company reported ($3.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by ($3.01). Liberty Global had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 23.09%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Liberty Global Ltd. will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Liberty Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $24.70 to $12.40 in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Barclays set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Liberty Global and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Liberty Global from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Liberty Global from $13.00 to $10.60 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Liberty Global has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.94.

About Liberty Global

Liberty Global Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as WiFi features, security, anti-virus, firewall, spam protection, smart home services, online storage solutions, and web spaces; and Connect Box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service.

