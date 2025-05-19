Wexford Capital LP Makes New Investment in Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYA)

Wexford Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYAFree Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 62,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $791,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 153.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 496,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,471,000 after purchasing an additional 300,126 shares during the last quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC grew its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 333.3% in the fourth quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 17,376,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,730,000 after purchasing an additional 13,366,743 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Global in the fourth quarter worth $284,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 62.3% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 18,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 6,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,030,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,154,000 after purchasing an additional 191,179 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.20% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Global Trading Down 2.4%

LBTYA opened at $9.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Liberty Global Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $9.03 and a fifty-two week high of $21.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.68 and its 200 day moving average is $12.13.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYAGet Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The company reported ($3.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by ($3.01). Liberty Global had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 23.09%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Liberty Global Ltd. will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Liberty Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $24.70 to $12.40 in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Barclays set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Liberty Global and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Liberty Global from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Liberty Global from $13.00 to $10.60 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Liberty Global has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.94.

About Liberty Global

(Free Report)

Liberty Global Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as WiFi features, security, anti-virus, firewall, spam protection, smart home services, online storage solutions, and web spaces; and Connect Box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service.

Further Reading

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA)

