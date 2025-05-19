Wexford Capital LP Acquires 104,032 Shares of Teekay Co. (NYSE:TK)

Wexford Capital LP raised its position in Teekay Co. (NYSE:TK – Free Report) by 180.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 161,722 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 104,032 shares during the quarter. Wexford Capital LP owned 0.18% of Teekay worth $1,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TK. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Teekay in the fourth quarter valued at about $295,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Teekay by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 45,400 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 10,173 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Teekay by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 45,770 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 11,469 shares during the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Teekay by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 43,909 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 5,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Teekay by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 22,025 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 5,701 shares during the last quarter. 46.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Teekay Price Performance

Shares of TK opened at $8.37 on Monday. Teekay Co. has a 1 year low of $5.65 and a 1 year high of $9.95. The company has a market capitalization of $768.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 0.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.86 and a 200-day moving average of $7.02.

Teekay Announces Dividend

Teekay ( NYSE:TK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The shipping company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Teekay had a return on equity of 5.67% and a net margin of 10.96%. The company had revenue of $161.63 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 2nd. Teekay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.73%.

About Teekay

Teekay Corporation engages in the international crude oil and other marine transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates crude oil and refined product tankers. It also provides ship-to-ship support services; tanker commercial management operation services; and operational and maintenance marine services.

