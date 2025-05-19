Wexford Capital LP Has $873,000 Stock Holdings in Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX)

Wexford Capital LP lessened its holdings in Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX – Free Report) by 11.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 398,463 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,583 shares during the quarter. Wexford Capital LP’s holdings in Ventyx Biosciences were worth $873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Catalina Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Ventyx Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. AXQ Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Ventyx Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ventyx Biosciences by 97.1% in the 4th quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 11,792 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ventyx Biosciences by 76.0% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 11,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Ventyx Biosciences by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 41,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 7,768 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.88% of the company’s stock.

Ventyx Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of VTYX opened at $1.40 on Monday. Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.78 and a 52 week high of $5.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.19 and a 200-day moving average of $1.76.

About Ventyx Biosciences

Ventyx Biosciences ( NASDAQ:VTYX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.09. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.09 EPS for the current year.

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule product candidates to address a range of inflammatory diseases. The company’s lead clinical product candidate is VTX958, a selective allosteric tyrosine kinase type 2 inhibitor for psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and Crohn’s disease.

