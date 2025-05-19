Wimmer Associates 1 LLC Cuts Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Wimmer Associates 1 LLC decreased its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,735 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 855 shares during the period. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tallon Kerry Patrick acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $509,000. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in Pfizer by 60.8% in the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 127,967 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,395,000 after acquiring an additional 48,397 shares in the last quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Pfizer by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,995 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,630 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Lake Street Private Wealth LLC now owns 10,096 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 75,983 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,016,000 after buying an additional 2,633 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Pfizer Stock Performance

Shares of PFE opened at $22.83 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.32. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.92 and a 12-month high of $31.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.77 billion, a PE ratio of 16.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $13.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.43 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 19.47% and a net margin of 12.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 9th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 124.64%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PFE. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Pfizer from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.17.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Pfizer

Pfizer Profile

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.