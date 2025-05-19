Texas Bank & Trust Co Invests $450,000 in Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY)

Texas Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $450,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 20,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,000 after buying an additional 5,580 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 16,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 337.6% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 5,158 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 115.2% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 26,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $933,000 after buying an additional 14,442 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 110.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 7,905 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Guaranty Bancshares from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd.

Guaranty Bancshares Trading Up 0.4%

NASDAQ GNTY opened at $42.32 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $479.89 million, a P/E ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 0.41. Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.01 and a 52-week high of $42.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Guaranty Bancshares Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from Guaranty Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. Guaranty Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.25%.

About Guaranty Bancshares

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank & Trust, N.A. that provides a range of commercial and consumer banking products and services for small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company offers checking and savings, money market, and business accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial and industrial, construction and development, 1-4 family residential, commercial real estate, farmland, agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans.

