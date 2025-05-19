Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Shares Bought by Teza Capital Management LLC

Teza Capital Management LLC raised its position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,029 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $1,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ED has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $103.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI lowered Consolidated Edison from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Citigroup increased their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered Consolidated Edison from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.36.

Consolidated Edison Stock Up 2.2%

Shares of NYSE:ED opened at $104.31 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $108.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.28 and a 12-month high of $114.87. The firm has a market cap of $37.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.91, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.29.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 11.93%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.15 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

Consolidated Edison Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 14th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.85%.

Consolidated Edison Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

