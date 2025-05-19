Triglav Skladi D.O.O. Invests $9.22 Million in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Triglav Skladi D.O.O. acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 40,830 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $9,223,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mainstream Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Avalon Trust Co raised its stake in Honeywell International by 166.7% in the 4th quarter. Avalon Trust Co now owns 120 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Hoese & Co LLP bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Curio Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of NASDAQ HON opened at $222.88 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.31. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $179.36 and a 52 week high of $242.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.59, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $206.11 and its 200 day moving average is $215.83.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.30. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 35.78% and a net margin of 14.82%. The company had revenue of $9.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.25 earnings per share. Honeywell International’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be given a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 16th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.95%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $236.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Honeywell International from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Honeywell International from $211.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. StockNews.com upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.23.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

