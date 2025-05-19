Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) Shares Sold by Towle & Co.

Towle & Co. decreased its position in Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT – Free Report) by 55.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 302,369 shares of the company’s stock after selling 375,537 shares during the quarter. Towle & Co.’s holdings in Adient were worth $5,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in Adient during the 4th quarter worth about $372,000. State of Wyoming increased its position in Adient by 145.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 15,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 9,435 shares in the last quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Adient during the 4th quarter worth about $298,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Adient during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Adient by 40.6% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 26,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 7,562 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ADNT shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Adient from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. UBS Group raised their price target on Adient from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. StockNews.com raised Adient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 26th. Bank of America lowered Adient from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Adient in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.

NYSE ADNT opened at $15.80 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 790.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.60. Adient plc has a 1-year low of $10.04 and a 1-year high of $29.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.11.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. Adient had a positive return on equity of 6.94% and a negative net margin of 0.01%. The company’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Adient plc will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

Adient plc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and market of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's automotive seating solutions include complete seating systems, frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers.

