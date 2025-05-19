Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH Has $186,000 Stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH lowered its position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 62.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,459 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,696 shares during the period. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 19.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,452,701 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $141,739,000 after acquiring an additional 404,868 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 4.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,620,242 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,653,964,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222,688 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 83.8% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 15,507 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $835,000 after acquiring an additional 7,072 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 12,216 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $658,000 after acquiring an additional 2,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy Stock Performance

Shares of D stock opened at $55.78 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.92 and a 200-day moving average of $55.03. The company has a market cap of $47.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $47.99 and a one year high of $61.97.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 16.22% and a return on equity of 8.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 29th will be issued a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 29th. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.79%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on D shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective (down from $59.00) on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Argus raised shares of Dominion Energy to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.75.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

