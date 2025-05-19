Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. Acquires 3,108 Shares of Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR)

Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 111.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,896 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,108 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.’s holdings in Entergy were worth $491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Gen Wealth Partners Inc increased its stake in shares of Entergy by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Gen Wealth Partners Inc now owns 668 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee increased its position in shares of Entergy by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY increased its position in shares of Entergy by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Entergy by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Investment Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Entergy by 85.1% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC now owns 374 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ETR shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Entergy from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Entergy in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Entergy from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Entergy from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Entergy from $87.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Entergy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.04.

Entergy Stock Up 1.6%

ETR opened at $83.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.72. Entergy Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $52.07 and a fifty-two week high of $88.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $83.03 and its 200 day moving average is $80.16. The stock has a market cap of $35.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.62.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 10.68%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Entergy Corporation will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Entergy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 2nd will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 2nd. Entergy’s payout ratio is currently 77.92%.

About Entergy

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

